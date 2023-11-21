Weegar logged an assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Weegar has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The 29-year-old defenseman also has 11 shots on net, nine hits and 11 blocks in that span, providing well-rounded play for fantasy managers who were patient during his early slump. He's at nine points, 48 shots on net, 46 blocks, 26 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests overall.