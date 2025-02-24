Weegar registered a power-play assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Weegar's assist streak is up to six games, and five of his seven helpers in that span have come on the power play. The defenseman is showing plenty of consistency while featuring in a top-four role and on the first power-play unit. For the season, he's up to six goals, 26 helpers, 15 power-play points, 126 shots on net, 146 hits, 120 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 56 appearances. He won't repeat last season's 20-goal showing, but he's well on his way to his third season of 40-plus points over the last four years.