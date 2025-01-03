Weegar notched an assist, seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Weegar helped out on Connor Zary's goal in the second period. With four helpers and a plus-4 rating over the last five games, Weegar's play has been trending in the right direction after a six-game slump in the middle of December. He's at 20 points, 81 shots on net, 108 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 38 contests overall.