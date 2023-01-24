Weegar notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Weegar set up Walker Duehr on the opening tally late in the first period. The 29-year-old Weegar has contributed four assists over 10 games in January. He's up to 13 points 81 shots on net, 99 hits, 69 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 37 contests. With Chris Tanev (undisclosed) leaving Monday's game early, Weegar could be called upon to pick up some extra minutes if his usual defense partner misses time.