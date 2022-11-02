Weegar notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Weegar ended a four-game point drought with his performance Tuesday. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to four assists through eight games with his new team. He's added 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while playing in a top-four role, as expected. He was bumped from the second power-play unit in favor of Michael Stone in this contest.