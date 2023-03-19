Weegar supplied a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Dallas.

Weegar's marker came midway through the second period to reduce Dallas' lead to 3-2. He has three goals and 25 points in 69 appearances this season. This was Weegar's second straight multi-point game and his third in the span of seven outings. However, he was held off the scoresheet over the other four contests during that seven-game stretch.