Weegar logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Weegar has earned three assists over his last six outings. The 29-year-old helped out on a Mikael Backlund tally in Thursday's game. While his first year as a Flame hasn't gone as well as expected, Weegar's shown some promise lately. He's up to 18 points, 103 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, 128 hits, 81 blocked shots and 41 PIM through 58 contests -- numbers that are decent enough to help in a variety of fantasy formats.