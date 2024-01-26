Weegar scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Weegar has scored in three straight games, accounting for half of the Flames' offense in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman had never scored in more than two games in a row prior to Thursday. He's enjoying an excellent campaign with 12 tallies, 29 points, 119 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 80 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances in a top-four role.