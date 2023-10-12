Weegar netted a goal in Calgary's 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Weegar's marker came at 17:50 of the first period to put the Flames ahead 2-1. He had four goals and 31 points in 81 outings in 2022-23, making it his third straight campaign with at least 30 points. Weegar should serve in a top-four capacity this season, but he typically hasn't gotten much power-play ice time with the Flames -- he averaged just 0:58 with the man advantage last year -- and that's likely to remain true in 2023-24.