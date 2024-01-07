Weegar scored a goal, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Weegar has collected a goal, three assists and 21 blocked shots over his last six contests. He gave the Flames a 2-1 lead in the second period Saturday, but they couldn't hold on. The defenseman has enjoyed a solid campaign with a career-high nine goals, 23 points, 94 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 64 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 39 appearances. He's on pace for a career year.
