Weegar notched an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Weegar set up Blake Coleman's game-tying goal early in the third period. With two goals and two helpers over the last five games, Weegar has started to produce offense more consistently. The 29-year-old defenseman has 10 points, 50 shots on net, 30 hits, 48 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 20 contests. He looks steadier alongside Rasmus Andersson than he did on the second pairing with Chris Tanev.