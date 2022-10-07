Weegar signed an eight-year extension worth $50 million with the Flames on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Weegar has decided to commit to the Flames long term after being traded to Calgary along with Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick from the Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth-round selection this summer. Weegar had eight goals and 44 points with Florida last season and should produce similar totals as a top-pairing defenseman for Calgary in 2022-23.