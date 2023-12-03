Weegar posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
Weegar helped out on a Mikael Backlund tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Weegar remains hot on offense with four goals and three assists over his last nine outings. He's up to a career-high four power-play points this season. The defenseman has six goals, seven helpers, 62 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 36 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests overall.
