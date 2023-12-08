Weegar notched an assist, five shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Weegar's point streak is up to five games (two goals, three assists) after he helped out on defense partner Rasmus Andersson's third-period tally. The 29-year-old Weegar continues to impress with points in nine of his last 11 games. The defenseman has 15 points, 71 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances. With the Flames leaning heavily on the top four, Weegar should continue to see significant minutes in all situations.