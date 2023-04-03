Weegar logged an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Weegar's picked up three goals and seven assists over his last nine appearances. He helped out on Milan Lucic's game-tying tally in the third-period. Weegar took some time to fit in with the Flames, but his assist Sunday earned him his third straight 30-point campaign. He's added 148 shots on net, 178 hits, 108 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 76 contests.