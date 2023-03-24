Weegar notched an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Weegar has six points and a plus-3 rating over his last five contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 168 hits, 127 shots on net, 94 blocks and a plus-11 rating through 71 outings overall. With Chris Tanev (upper body) out, Weegar has been paired Nikita Zadorov rather than Rasmus Andersson, which limits Weegar's contributions on offense.