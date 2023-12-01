Weegar scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Weegar scored in consecutive games for the second time this month when he tallied the Flames' game-tying goal with 2:41 left in the third period. He's picked up six points over his last eight outings while playing well in a top-four role. He's at six goals, six assists, 57 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-1 rating through 23 contests this season.
