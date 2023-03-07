Weegar had two assists in Monday's 5-4 win over Dallas.

Weegar, who was held off the scoresheet in his previous four contests, has a goal and 20 points in 63 games in 2022-23. His offensive pace is well below that of 2021-22, when he finished with eight goals and 44 points in 80 games with Florida. Weegar entered Monday's action averaging 20:39 of ice time in 2022-23, which is down from 23:22 last season.