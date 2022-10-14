Weegar notched two assists and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Weegar helped out on Brett Ritchie's goal in the first period, and turned a shot block into a breakaway on Rasmus Andersson's tally after a penalty expired in the second. All told, it's a solid Flames debut for Weegar, who inked an eight-year extension with the team last week to anchor their defense for the rest of the decade. The 28-year-old recorded 80 points in 134 games over the previous two seasons, and he should be in a position to continue producing offense in Calgary. Most notably, he could see a jump in power-play usage -- Weegar saw 2:15 of ice time with the man advantage Thursday compared to an average of 0:40 per contest last year with the Panthers.