Weegar notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

All the scoring came in the first period, as the veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Nazem Kadri and Matthew Coronato. Weegar has been on a roll in March, collecting a goal and nine points over the last eight games, and he's up to seven goals and 41 points on the season through 67 appearances -- the third time in his career he's reached the 40-point plateau.