Weegar notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
All the scoring came in the first period, as the veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Nazem Kadri and Matthew Coronato. Weegar has been on a roll in March, collecting a goal and nine points over the last eight games, and he's up to seven goals and 41 points on the season through 67 appearances -- the third time in his career he's reached the 40-point plateau.
More News
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Generates helper in loss•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Dishes two assists•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Two points in Philly•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Posts power-play helper Sunday•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Generates assist in overtime loss•
-
Flames' MacKenzie Weegar: Helps out on power play•