Weegar recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Weeger set up Andrew Mangiapane's opening tally in the first period before adding a second helper on Blake Coleman's empty-netter in the closing minute of the third. It's just the third multi-point game of the year for Weegar and his first since Nov. 1 -- the 29-year-old blueliner came into Tuesday with just one assist in his last five contests. Still, Weegar's overall numbers have been solid this season -- he's up to 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) through 37 games, putting him on pace to challenge his career high of 44 set with Florida in 2021.