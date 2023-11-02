Weegar scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The blueliner fired a game-high eight shots on net while also chipping in two hits and a blocked shot. Weegar is starting to find his footing -- after going seven straight games without recording a point, he's now posted back-to-back two-point efforts, with one goal and two assists coming on the power play.