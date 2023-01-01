Weegar scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Weegar made an outlet pass to Rasmus Andersson, who set up Blake Coleman on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush for the Flames second goal. The third tally was a snipe from Weegar after a strong keep-in by Chris Tanev. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game drought for Weegar, and his goal was his first as a Flame. The 28-year-old defenseman has struggled on offense this year with nine points through 37 contests, but he's added 65 shots on net, 83 hits, 53 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating while logging top-four minutes.