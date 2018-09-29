Flames' Marcus Hogstrom: Demoted to AHL
Hogstrom (lower body) was assigned to AHL Stockton on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Hogstrom hasn't participated in training camp activities or the preseason due to this lower-body injury. The 29-year-old isn't accustomed to North American hockey, as he played with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League last season, scoring three goals and 23 assists in 50 games.
