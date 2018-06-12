Flames' Marcus Hogstrom: Secures one-year pact

Hogstrom will cross the pond after signing a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Monday.

Hogstrom has spent the bulk of his professional career playing in his native Sweden, but did make a brief stop in the KHL (30 games) during the 2016-17 season. With Djurgardens IF, the blueliner garnered 23 points in 50 outings, along with a plus-15 rating. The 29-year-old should feature prominently on the Flames' short list of potential call-ups throughout the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.