Flames' Marcus Hogstrom: Secures one-year pact
Hogstrom will cross the pond after signing a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Monday.
Hogstrom has spent the bulk of his professional career playing in his native Sweden, but did make a brief stop in the KHL (30 games) during the 2016-17 season. With Djurgardens IF, the blueliner garnered 23 points in 50 outings, along with a plus-15 rating. The 29-year-old should feature prominently on the Flames' short list of potential call-ups throughout the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...