Flames' Marek Hrivik: Called up from minors
Hrivik was promoted from AHL Stockton on Monday.
Hrivik was ineffective in his three previous outings with the Flames, but has been dominating in the minors with 30 points in 32 games. The 26-year-old should get a look at a spot in the lineup -- probably a bottom-six role -- as the club sent down Andrew Mangiapane in a corresponding move.
