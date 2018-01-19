Flames' Marek Hrivik: Called up
Hrivik was recalled from AHL Stockton on Friday.
As expected, Hrivik was down in the minors simply because the Flames had been on bye, and he's suddenly an option for Saturday afternoon's home contest against the Jets. Formerly with the Rangers, Hrivik has maintained a point-per-game average with the AHL's Heat this season. A little more experience should go a long way for the undrafted winger.
