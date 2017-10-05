Hrivik (undisclosed) shed his no-contact jersey for Thursday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

He's currently on injured reserve and ruled out for Opening Night at home against the Jets on Saturday, but his ditching the no-contact shirt is a major hurdle that Hrivik's cleared in his recovery. The winger, formerly with the Rangers, is still looking for his first NHL game after 21 games spaced out over the past two seasons.