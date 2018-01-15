Hrivik was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.

Hrivik's demotion could be temporary, as the club heads into its bye week, although he has logged just one outing this season. The winger has performed well in the minors with 29 points in 28 games for the Heat. If he can translate his scoring touch to the NHL level -- and secure a regular role -- the Slovak could add decent mid-range value the rest of the year