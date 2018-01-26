Flames' Marek Hrivik: Sent to bus league for break
Hrivik was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Hrivik will spend the All-Star break in the minors, and he may stay down there if Michael Frolik (jaw) gets healthy in time for a Jan. 30 matchup against Vegas. The 26-year-old winger averaged 8:13 of ice time through two games in this stint and failed to record a point.
