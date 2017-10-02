Hrivik practiced Monday in a non-contact sweater, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hrivik's status for Opening Night against the Oilers is certainly in doubt considering his undisclosed ailment hasn't been cleared for contact. The 26-year-old appeared in just 16 games for the Rangers last season and may struggle for consistent ice time, including possibly getting sent down to the minors once he's back to 100 percent.