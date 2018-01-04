Hrivik was recalled from AHL Stockton on Thursday.

After spending time in the Rangers' system, Hrivik signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Flames ahead of this season. The undrafted winger only made 21 career NHL appearances for the Blueshirts, with three assists representing his total over that span. However, he's managed greater than a point-per-game pace with Stockton -- comprised of 10 goals and 19 helpers -- to the benefit of the Flames' top development affiliate. He should compensate for the team losing Freddie Hamilton off waivers to Arizona.