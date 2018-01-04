Flames' Marek Hrivik: Summoned to parent club
Hrivik was recalled from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
After spending time in the Rangers' system, Hrivik signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Flames ahead of this season. The undrafted winger only made 21 career NHL appearances for the Blueshirts, with three assists representing his total over that span. However, he's managed greater than a point-per-game pace with Stockton -- comprised of 10 goals and 19 helpers -- to the benefit of the Flames' top development affiliate. He should compensate for the team losing Freddie Hamilton off waivers to Arizona.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...