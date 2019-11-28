Flames' Mark Giordano: Adds helper

Giordano produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Giordano helped out on the opening tally by his defense partner T.J. Brodie. The assist snapped a seven-game pointless run for Giordano, who has struggled to replicate last year's 74-point pace. With 14 points in 28 games in 2019-20, Giordano is much more likely to end up between 40 and 50 points this season.