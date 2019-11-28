Flames' Mark Giordano: Adds helper
Giordano produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Giordano helped out on the opening tally by his defense partner T.J. Brodie. The assist snapped a seven-game pointless run for Giordano, who has struggled to replicate last year's 74-point pace. With 14 points in 28 games in 2019-20, Giordano is much more likely to end up between 40 and 50 points this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.