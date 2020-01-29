Flames' Mark Giordano: Adds pair of power-play assists

Giordano recorded two power-play helpers, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Both of Giordano's assists came in the first period, with Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scoring the goals. The 36-year-old defenseman is up to 24 points, 133 shots and 131 blocks through 51 games. Regression has hit the Flames hard after an outstanding 2018-19, and Giordano's been one of the most notably impacted players.