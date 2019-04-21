Flames' Mark Giordano: Announced as Norris finalist
Giordano was announced as a finalist for the 2018-19 Norris Trophy on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Giordano's dream season came to a disappointing end as his Flames were knocked out in the first round despite earning the top seed in the Western Conference. Still, the 35-year-old posted 17 goals and 74 points, second in scoring only to fellow finalist Brent Burns. Regardless of who takes home the award, Giordano will finish higher than his previous best of sixth place during the 2014-15 campaign.
