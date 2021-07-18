Giordano was left off the Flames' protected player list ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

The Flames' captain has one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $6.75 million, and though he managed 26 points in 56 games last year, he's in the twilight of his career at age 37. That said, the Kraken could do worse than to take the blueliner on for his veteran savvy and steadying presence on the back end for at least one year -- if they're able to fit his salary into their roster, of course.