Flames' Mark Giordano: Avoids suspension

Giordano will not be suspended for Sunday's hit on Hurricanes winger Sebastian Aho, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

This is great news for the Flames captain, as he will be available Saturday when Calgary hosts Winnipeg in its first game back from the bye week. Giordano is having a solid year, with 21 points, 116 shots, and 94 blocks in 45 games while playing over 24 minutes of ice time. He has a few good upcoming matchups against some struggling defensive teams in the Jets, Sabres, and Oilers, so he should be well-rested enough to add to those totals after the bye.