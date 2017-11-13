Flames' Mark Giordano: Back in action Monday
As expected, Giordano (personal) will be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano missed some practice time to be with his family after the birth of his child, but will suit up against the Blues. The Flames' blue line looks set to be fully intact as Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) will be back in action as well.
