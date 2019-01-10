Flames' Mark Giordano: Big night in win over Avalanche

Giordano recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The defenseman had slowed down a little around Christmas, picking up only five points (all helpers) in his 10 previous games coming into Wednesday, but this scoring outburst puts Giordano back on a point-a-game pace for the season with six goals and 43 points in 43 contests -- not bad for a 35-year-old whose previous career high is only 56 points.