Flames' Mark Giordano: Big night in win over Avalanche
Giordano recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
The defenseman had slowed down a little around Christmas, picking up only five points (all helpers) in his 10 previous games coming into Wednesday, but this scoring outburst puts Giordano back on a point-a-game pace for the season with six goals and 43 points in 43 contests -- not bad for a 35-year-old whose previous career high is only 56 points.
