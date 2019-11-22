Flames' Mark Giordano: Can't find scoresheet
Giordano failed to record a point during Thursday's 5-0 loss to St. Louis, finishing the game with a shot on net and two blocked shots.
The Flames' captain finished what was an ugly outing with a minus-1 rating and has now gone five consecutive games without a point. As Calgary's collective struggles continue, Giordano has seen a drastic slip in his individual production and needs to get going to help his team end its current skid. The 36-year-old remains stuck on 13 points this season, in 25 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.