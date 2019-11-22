Flames' Mark Giordano: Can't find scoresheet

Giordano failed to record a point during Thursday's 5-0 loss to St. Louis, finishing the game with a shot on net and two blocked shots.

The Flames' captain finished what was an ugly outing with a minus-1 rating and has now gone five consecutive games without a point. As Calgary's collective struggles continue, Giordano has seen a drastic slip in his individual production and needs to get going to help his team end its current skid. The 36-year-old remains stuck on 13 points this season, in 25 appearances.