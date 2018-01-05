Flames' Mark Giordano: Chipping in more offensively

Giordano contributed an assist and seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.

Giordano's having a quiet year offensively by his lofty standards, but the 34-year-old veteran's come alive with four points in his past four games. Considering Giordano's fired 107 shots on net to go with 18 points through 40 games, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him pick up the pace in the second half.