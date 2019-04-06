Flames' Mark Giordano: Closing brilliant campaign
Giordano (rest) will tag back into the lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano will appear in his 78th game to cap off a dream campaign that he's bestowed upon his fantasy owners. A popular Norris Trophy candidate, Giordano has accumulated 17 goals to complement career highs in assists (57) and points (74) in his 13th NHL season. Oh, and the 21 power-play points are very nice as well. It's safe to use the point-packing blueliner in all formats for the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...