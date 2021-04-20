Giordano notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
Giordano picked up the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Giordano has done well in April with seven points and 13 blocked shots in eight outings. The blueliner has 23 points, 101 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 45 appearances overall.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Two more points from back end•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Helps out in overtime•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: One of each Saturday•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Records 500th career point•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Strikes on power play•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Provides only offense in loss•