Flames' Mark Giordano: Collects shorthanded helper

Giordano posted a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Giordano had a strong game overall and started the sequence that ended with Mikael Backlund's shorty in the third period. The 36-year-old hasn't matched his performance from last year, but Giordano is up to 19 points, 94 shots on goal and 102 blocks through 40 contests.