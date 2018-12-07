Flames' Mark Giordano: Continues to lend helping hand

Giordano picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 2-0 win over Minnesota.

The two helpers were Giordano's 25th and 26th of the campaign, ranking him sixth in the league. The Flames' captain has only three goals in 2018-19 but has been exceptional with his ability to generate assists on a near-nightly basis. Coming off a three-assist performance in his last game, Giordano now has five helpers in his last two games. Keep the 35-year-old in your lineup and forget about the lack of goals.