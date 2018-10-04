Flames' Mark Giordano: Continues to log heavy minutes
Giordano skated for a game-high 25:46 in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Canucks to open the season.
Playing on his 35th birthday, Giordano failed to etch his name into either the goal or assist columns, but he saw close to a full-minute increase in playing time against his final output in the 2017-18 season. It's an extremely limited sample, but if Giordano continues to see so much rink run, the points will surely follow in heaps. He registered 13 goals and 25 assists over a full season in 2017-18.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Dishes two assists in preseason loss•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Continues to produce•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Shining offensively in preseason•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Scores twice in China•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Second straight season under 40 points•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...