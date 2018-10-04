Flames' Mark Giordano: Continues to log heavy minutes

Giordano skated for a game-high 25:46 in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss to the Canucks to open the season.

Playing on his 35th birthday, Giordano failed to etch his name into either the goal or assist columns, but he saw close to a full-minute increase in playing time against his final output in the 2017-18 season. It's an extremely limited sample, but if Giordano continues to see so much rink run, the points will surely follow in heaps. He registered 13 goals and 25 assists over a full season in 2017-18.