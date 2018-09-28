Flames' Mark Giordano: Continues to produce

Giordano scored a shorthanded goal on one of his four shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason win over San Jose.

Owners couldn't have hoped for more from Giordano this preseason, as the veteran blueliner has consistently stuffed the stat sheet. With Dougie Hamilton now in Carolina following an offseason trade, Giordano should see some extra opportunities on offense. His four goals in the exhibition slate suggest Giordano's primed to capitalize on those added opportunities.