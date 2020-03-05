Flames' Mark Giordano: Contributes helper in OT win

Giordano managed an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Giordano had a shot attempt tipped in by Matthew Tkachuk for the game-tying goal with 1:43 left in regulation. The 36-year-old defenseman has four helpers in as many games since he returned from a hamstring injury. He's at just 31 points with 154 shots and 142 blocked shots in 58 contests, far below last year's 74-point output.