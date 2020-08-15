Giordano produced an assist, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Giordano once again led the Flames in blocks, and all that defensive work was rewarded in the win. He had secondary helper on defense partner T.J. Brodie's third-period tally. Through seven games, Giordano has three helpers, 16 shots on goal, 22 blocks and a plus-2 rating in the playoffs.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Garners assist•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Offensive production missing•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Contributes helper in OT win•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Sparks offense with three helpers•
-
Flames' Mark Giordano: Returns to usual role•