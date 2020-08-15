Giordano produced an assist, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Giordano once again led the Flames in blocks, and all that defensive work was rewarded in the win. He had secondary helper on defense partner T.J. Brodie's third-period tally. Through seven games, Giordano has three helpers, 16 shots on goal, 22 blocks and a plus-2 rating in the playoffs.