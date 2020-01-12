Flames' Mark Giordano: Contributes power-play assist
Giordano recorded a power-play helper, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Giordano dished to Elias Lindholm, who rippled twine for the second time in the game early in the third period. The 36-year-old defenseman now has 21 points (five tallies, 16 helpers), 122 shots and 121 blocks through 47 contests.
